Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 2) condemned the truck attack in the United States city of New Orleans which claimed the lives of 15 people.

"We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy," he wrote on X.

PM Modi's comments came after the deadly incident in New Orleans, where 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a US Army veteran from Texas, drove a pickup truck into a crowd amid New Year celebrations on Bourbon Street. The attack claimed at least 15 lives and injured many others, making it one of the deadliest incidents in the United States.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick called Jabbar as a "terrorist," and the FBI said "an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle."

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Kirkpatrick told reporters right after the incident.

Global condemnation of New Orleans attack

"New Orleans, so dear to the hearts of the French, has been struck by terrorism. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured, as well as with the American people, whose sorrow we share," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

"The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X.

"Horrified by the attack in New Orleans, US, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X.

"This is terrible news from New Orleans. People celebrating happily are torn from their lives or injured by senseless hatred. We grieve with the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a quick recovery," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on X.

"We are shocked by this violent attack. China always opposes any violent and terrorist acts targeting civilians. We mourn the victims, and express our sympathy to their families and those injured," Beijing's foreign affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)