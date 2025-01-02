A fireworks explosion during New Year's Eve celebrations in a Honolulu, Hawaii has claimed the lives of at least three people and left over 20 others critically injured, according to local authorities.

The incident happened shortly after midnight local time (10:00 GMT) on Wednesday (January 01). The explosion shattered windows in nearby buildings, as per media reports.

'Looked like a war zone'

According to a report by the Associated Press, the incident happen when a bundle of aerial, mortar-style fireworks, referred to as a “cake,” was lit. The bundle tipped over or fell from a table, firing sideways into crates containing additional fireworks, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, which then exploded.

Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao said, "It looked like a war zone."

Two women were declared dead at the scene, and a third succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Several other victims were rushed to hospitals, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A horrific fireworks explosion in the Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood of Honolulu, Hawaii, resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives and injuries to 22 others. The blast was started by a 14 year old boy after lighting a firework in… pic.twitter.com/iHnFcKCIX8 — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) January 1, 2025

Dr Jim Ireland, Director of Honolulu Emergency Services, said during a press briefing, "I've been in EMS over 30 years and this is probably one of the worst calls I've ever been on as far as the immense tragedy and amount of patients and severity of the injuries."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement said, "It is with both frustration and sorrow that I address the tragedy that occurred last night in Salt Lake just after midnight on New Year's Eve. This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks, which put lives at risk, drain our first responder resources, and disrupt our communities."

Hawaii Governor Josh Green also issued a statement condemning the use of unlicensed fireworks. “Because combating illegal fireworks has been a priority, we established the Illegal Fireworks Task Force last year to identify and disrupt supply chains. It has seized 227,000 pounds [103,000kg] of illegal fireworks to date, but incidents like this remind us of the ongoing challenges we face,” he said.

“While my heart is heavy on this first day of 2025, I am deeply grateful to EMS, the Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Police Department,” Governor Green added.

Despite strict regulations in Hawaii, social media posts showed fireworks displays across Honolulu during the night. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, sparklers, fountains, and aerial fireworks are illegal without a permit, and the use of firecrackers is tightly controlled.

