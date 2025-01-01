Abu Dhabi welcomed 2025 with the largest fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival during the New Year’s celebration in Al Wathba. The 50-minute-long display set six new Guinness World Records, illuminating the night sky.

The fireworks display started at 6 pm on the eve of New Year, happening every hour until the festival’s grand finale in the Emirati capital set a world record. Spectacular pyrotechnics were also showcased during the New Year celebration at iconic locations across Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island and the Corniche. The luminous event was captured by many and was widely circulated on social media.

Record-breaking fireworks and drone show

Apart from the fireworks, the show also included a 6,000 drone display for over 20 minutes, creating stunning formations that left the audience in awe. The festival had the largest display of continuous fireworks in terms of both scale and design. It also included an aerial display of the phrase “Happy New Year” created by 3,000 drones and synchronised drone performance with music. By combining laser, drones, and fireworks, the display was over an hour long with no interruption in visual splendour.

In 2023, Abu Dhabi set three Guinness World Records - for time, formation, and quantity with its celebrations during the Sheikh Zayed Festival. The fireworks display lasted for 40 minutes and included over 5,000 drones that created the world’s largest aerial logo.

Celebration across Abu Dhabi

During this year’s celebration, the fireworks display hosted at Yas Island took place at 9 pm until midnight which could be witnessed from locations like Samaliyah Island, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina and Yas Beach. While the celebrations at Abu Dhabi Corniche could be witnessed from spots such as Corniche Beach, Lulu Island, and the MOTN Festival.

Apart from the capital, other places across Abu Dhabi celebrated the New Year with grand festivities. Al Mughira Beach, Madinat Zayed Public Park, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Ghayathi and the Liwa Festival were among the vibrant fireworks displays that lit up the night sky.

Sheikh Zayed Festival also included several attractions for visitors like concerts, laser shows, cultural performances and family-friendly activities. The festivities which began on November 1, 2024 and continue until February 28, 2025, celebrate the culture and heritage of Emirati.

(With inputs from agencies)