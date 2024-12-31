The New Year's Eve celebrations have begun all across the world as people have enthusiastically started the countdown on December 31. The transition to 2025 will unfurl in a striking wave of celebrations as each region marks the occasion at different times due to the Earth’s rotation and diverse time zones. The celebration notes the global unity, as from small islands in the Pacific to energetic and busyv cities, all welcomes the New York with some passion and thrill.
-
Dec 31, 2024 18:38 ISTNew Year 2025: Sydney celebrates with fireworks as Australia welcomes 2025
Australia kicked off 2025 in style, with Sydney’s iconic fireworks display taking centre stage during the country’s celebrations.
-
Dec 31, 2024 17:44 ISTNew Year 2025: Scholz Urges Germans to Vote in February Snap Elections
In his New Year’s Eve address, Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Germans to vote in the snap elections set for February.
-
Dec 31, 2024 17:08 ISTNew Year 2025: 'Family fireworks' light up in Australia ahead of New Year celebrations
New Year's Eve celebrations have begun in Australia as the country is about to dive in 2025, with utmost enthusiasm and thrill. A "family fireworks" has already lit up the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
-
Dec 31, 2024 17:00 ISTNew Year 2025: New Zealand welcomes new year with fireworks
New Zealand welcomes the New Year as the clock struck midnight on December 31, being the first major country to ring in 2025. The country celebrates with its traditional stunning fireworks at the iconic Sky Tower. Thousands of people gather at the waterfront to witness the beautiful moments on the New Year.
Take a look at New Zealand’s breathtaking fireworks display lighting up the night sky, welcoming 2025 in style.#NewYear2025 #NewZealand #NewYear pic.twitter.com/UtwBe8fAQA— WION (@WIONews) December 31, 2024