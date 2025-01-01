Advertisment
In pics | How world ushered in New Year 2025

As the year 2025 arrives, people take part in the New Year celebrations across the world with fireworks and traditions. From Australia to the United States, here is how the world celebrated the arrival of 2025, bidding farewell to 2024.

by Prajvi Mathur
New York, US

People gather to watch the Jonas Brothers performing during the New Year's Eve celebration in New York’s iconic Times Square on December 31, 2024.

Rome, Italy

Revellers watch fireworks on the Gianicolo Hill during the New Year celebration in Rome on January 1, 2025.

Pyongyang, North Korea

Fireworks burst behind North Korea's national flag at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang as people celebrate New Year.

Damascus, Syria

People gathered to watch fireworks to celebrate New Year near Umayyad Square in the capital city of Damascus on January 1, 2025.

Allendale Town, United Kingdom

The Northumberland village of Allendale in United Kingdon celebrates the traditional Tar Barrel Festival with torches and flaming barrels at midnight of the New Year.

London, England

Fireworks light up the sky around the iconic London Eye and the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben in central London just after midnight on January 1, 2025.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney celebrates New Year as fireworks explode in the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House on January 1, 2025.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The picture captures the fireworks bursting around Burj Khalifa Tower during New Year's celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2025.

Hong Kong, China

New Year celebration takes place in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour on January 1, 2025, as fireworks light up the sky.

Bengaluru, India

People gather at Brigade Road in Bengaluru to celebrate New Year’s eve on December 31, 2024.

Athens, Greece

The picture captures the New Year celebration in Athens as drones form a “2025” beside the historic Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis on January 1, 2025.

