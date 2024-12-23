Paris, France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new government on Monday (December 23) following the collapse of the previous Cabinet.

Advertisment

The newly appointed Prime Minister, François Bayrou, has formed the government, which includes a mix of members from the previous conservative-led team and new figures from centrist and left-leaning backgrounds.

Eric Lombard, a banker, has been named as the new finance minister. Bruno Retailleau will continue in his role as interior minister, while Sébastien Lecornu remains in charge of defence. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also retains his position.

The reshuffle introduces two former prime ministers into the Cabinet. Manuel Valls has been appointed minister for overseas affairs, and Élisabeth Borne has taken over the education portfolio. Additionally, former interior minister Gérald Darmanin has been named justice minister.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)