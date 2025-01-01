Russia carried out a drone strike on Kyiv in the early hours of New Year’s Day, causing the deaths of two people, and injuring six others, according to local authorities.

The attack on the Ukrainian capital happened shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in a New Year’s address to do everything he could to end the war within the coming year.

The State Emergency Service said that two floors of a residential building in central Kyiv were partially destroyed in the strike.

In recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned of targeting Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s use of US-supplied weaponry on Russian soil. Following the drone strike, Zelensky condemned Moscow’s actions, writing on Telegram, “Even on New Year's night, Russia only cares about hurting Ukraine.”

Earlier, in his New Year’s address, Zelensky said, “May 2025 be our year. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war.”

"Every day in the coming year, I, and all of us, must fight for a Ukraine that is strong enough. Because only such a Ukraine is respected and heard. Both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," Zelensky added.

Ukraine’s military said it intercepted 63 out of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight across multiple regions. As per the military, 46 drones were neutralised through electronic jamming. On Tuesday, Russian forces fired 21 missiles at Kyiv and the northern Sumy region.

Aerial attacks from both Russia and Ukraine have intensified in recent months as both nations try to gain advantage ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Trump has previously claimed that he could mediate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia within hours.

