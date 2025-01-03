On Friday, the political crisis the country is facing a dramatic turn where impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol defied arrest warrant hours after tense standoff. So much so that investigators who were on their way to arrest the impeached leader were forced to abandon the bid. Protesters rallied around Yoon Suk Yeol's residence in support of the impeached President. Meanwhile, another set of protesters registered strong anti-Yoon sentiment, all in a day which saw dramatic, dueling protests. Watch this video to find out more.