The US Congress on Monday (January 6) formally certified Donald Trump's election as president, exactly four years after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to block the certification of his 2020 loss. Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday.

“The state of the vote for the president of the United States as delivered to the president of the Senate is as follows: the whole number of the electors appointed to vote for president of the United States is 538. Within that whole number, the majority is 270. The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said, announcing Trump's win.

“Kamala D Harris of the State of California has received 226 votes,” she added.

The vice-president then made formal the results of the electoral count.

“This announcement of the state of the vote by the president of the Senate shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice-president of the United States, each for a term beginning on the 20th day of January, 2025 and shall be entered together with the list of the votes on the journals of the House and the Senate,” Harris said before she gaveled the joint session to a close.

No disorder, unlike 2021 Capitol riot

Unlike the disorder of 2021, there were no signs of similar unrest this time, though security at the Capitol was heightened. Since Capitol riot of 2021, more than 1,500 individuals have faced charges for their roles in the attack. Trump vowed to pardon many of them if he assumes office for a second term.

Ahead of the certification, the US Capitol Police stepped up the security by enlisting support from at least 18 other law enforcement agencies, including officers from New York and Baltimore, to ensure the safety of the proceedings.

The joint session of Congress took place amid challenging weather conditions as a winter storm swept across Washington, DC. Despite the snowfall, US House Speaker Mike Johnson, urged lawmakers to remain in the capital for the vote.

Reports suggested that some Democrats had plans to contest the certification of Trump's election as president.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the November presidential election to Trump, presided over the certification. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the certification, Harris vowed to uphold the "sacred obligation" of overseeing the vote.

Ahead of the certification, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes. Fear not, these “Orders” will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!"

In the 2024 US elections, Harris won 226 electoral votes, meanwhile, Trump received 312 Electoral College votes, much higher than the 270 required to win.

