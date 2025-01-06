In what seemed like a chilling reminder of the Capitol riot, former US President Donald Trump on Monday (January 06) shared a photograph shortly before the certification of the 2024 election results.

The image, originally taken during the 2021 Capitol riot, was posted on Trump’s Truth Social platform. It shows a crowd gathered near the Washington Monument on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol building. The attack was an attempt to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, causing lawmakers to evacuate.

Trump also posted on his social media platform, “CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!”

In a seperate post, Trump quoted Musk saying, “Had this election not been won by Donald Trump, civilization would be lost.”

