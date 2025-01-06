In just a few hours from now, the US Congress will formally certify Donald Trump's election as president, Monday's (Jan 6) certification comes exactly four years after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to block the certification of his 2020 loss.

The approval also comes as Washington would be hit by the biggest snowstorm in years. On Sunday, Speaker Mike Johnson said that he and other Republicans urged their members to stay in the area over the weekend to avoid travel disruptions from the winter weather.

According to American media, there were around five inches of snow in Washington by Monday morning, and more was predicted later in the day.

Winter will not delay or disrupt proceedings

A report by the New York Times (NYT) said that even if the Congress session on Monday was sparsely attended because of the winter weather, that alone probably would not delay or disrupt the proceedings.

The report said that lawmakers convening at the Capitol had started posting about the wintry backdrop of their work.

Sharing a video post on X, Republican Morgan Griffith expressed confidence that the unfavourable weather would not stop him from certifying Trump as president.

It may be snowing and subfreezing in DC, but that will not stop me from certifying President-elect Trump as America’s 47th president! pic.twitter.com/PKvILJhDcr — Morgan Griffith (@RepMGriffith) January 6, 2025

"It may be snowing and subfreezing in DC, but that will not stop me from certifying President-elect Trump as America’s 47th president!" Griffith, the representative of the ninth district of Virginia, said.

Capitol under tight security

The Capitol has been placed under tight security ahead of the session to certify Trump's election as president. The NYT report said that, unlike the same day in 2021, Monday has been declared a "national special security event."

This means that significant federal, state and local resources have been directed to protect Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)