Japan's Nippon Steal on Monday said that it is considering to take legal action against the US government after its proposal was blocked by US President Joe Biden last week.

According to a report by CNN Business, the president of Nippon Steel, Tadashi Imai said, "We are considering this as an important option. I think we can take action, including announcing (a response), without taking too much time."

Biden blocked the $13.4 billion acquisition deal of US Steel by the Japanese company on Friday. Both the companies are referring this as a significant use of executive authority in the closing days of US President's administration.

Imai added, "We are entitled to a proper review. The review process to date and the US government's decision is not a very proper review. Our company cannot allow this to continue. Our company cannot allow this to continue, so we are considering all options for future action."

The deal was announced a year ago and has been opposed by both Democrats and Republicans including Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

The deal has also been opposed by influential labor unions like United Steelworkers (USW). The USW, in a statement commended Biden's decision to block the deal, calling it as the right move for the members of the union and national security.

The union added that the recent performance of the US Steel, according to their financial performance, shows that the company could remain strong and resilient without the acquisition.

However, the CEO of US Steel, David Burrit called the Biden's decision as shameful and corrupt. US Steel has claimed that it might be forced to shut down its plants and mills if it doesn't get an investment of $2.7 billion. This is same the amount that Nippon Steel has proposed as a part of its purchase.

According to the World Steel Association data, Japan's top steelmaker's effort to acquire the US Steel would create the world's third largest steelmaker.

The Committee for Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) notified the US President in December that its investigation couldn't reach any consensus on whether the sale of America's iconic company to Nippon would pose a national security risk. Citing this, CFIUS left the decision of the sale to Biden.

