US President-elect Donald Trump's comeback victory will be certified by Congress on Monday (Jan 6), the same date when a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification of current President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential elections, forcing lawmakers to flee.

The same date which he also described as a "day of love" during one of his campaign events prior to the Nov 5, 2024 elections.

He claimed that the thousands of people who travelled to Washington DC that day did so because "they thought the election was a rigged election”.

"Nothing done wrong at all," Trump said, adding, "There were no guns down there. We didn’t have guns. The others had guns, but we didn’t have guns. And when I say we, these are people that walked down — this was a tiny percentage of the overall which nobody sees and nobody, nobody shows. But that was a day of love."

The US Capitol attack

The last presidential elections in the United States were held on November 3, 2020, when the world was battling the global coronavirus pandemic.

The elections resulted in Democrat nominee Joe Biden emerging as the winner and the then-incumbent president Trump facing a defeat.

Biden became the 46th president of the United States after garnering more than 81 million votes. The voter turnout by percentage was the highest in this election since 1900.

However, Trump refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory and claimed that the election was rigged without any specific evidence.

The baseless claims ignited anger among the supporters of Trump, who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an incident that was etched in history as a moment when democracy was brought to its knees in the United States.

Biden says US Capitol riot should not be 'rewritten'

Meanwhile, Biden on Sunday (Jan 5) emphasised that the events of the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riots should neither be forgotten nor rewritten.

"I don't think we should pretend it didn't happen," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden said Sunday, and added, "I'm hopeful that we're beyond it."

"I think it should not be rewritten, I don't think it should be forgotten," he said.

He also underscored his commitment to facilitating a "smooth transition."

"We've got to get back to basic, normal transfer of power," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)