Tech giant Tesla CEO Elon Musk could soon be seen in the Premier League after father Errol his son’s desire to buy Liverpool on Tuesday (Jan 7). Speaking to a radio channel, Errol also connected the dots for Elon to buy the club with his grandmother, who was born in Merseyside. However, the Premier League leaders are enjoying stability both on and off the field requiring Musk to splash a significant amount of cash to purchase the club.

Advertisment

Elon Musk to buy Liverpool?

"I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price," he told Times Radio. When pressed on whether his son would want to buy Liverpool, Musk added: "Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I."

Adding to the interest, Errol also stated that Elon’s grandmother was born in Liverpool and emotionally connected with the city.

Advertisment

"His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives there," he said. "We are attached to Liverpool, you know."

ALSO READ | League Cup: Newcastle win at Arsenal to put one foot in final

Liverpool are currently owned by another US-based giant, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which is not keen to entertain any offer for the side. Musk’s current wealth is estimated to be $428bn, while Liverpool’s current valuation is estimated to be $5.3bn, meaning the valuation represents little over one percent of the South Africa-born billionaire’s entire wealth.

Advertisment

Based in the North of England, Liverpool remain one of the most successful clubs in Europe and English football. If they win the Premier League title in the current season, it will be their 20th top-flight league success, going level with Manchester United. Liverpool could also become the second-joint most successful club in Europe if they win the Champions League this campaign, going level with AC Milan’s seven titles.