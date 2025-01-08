US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jan 8) shared a distorted map of the United States which showed Canada as a part of America.

Sharing the post on his official Truth Social platform, he captioned it as "Oh Canada!”

His post came hours after he threatened to use "economic force" to join Canada and the US together.

While delivering his remarks at Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday (Jan 7) Trump said, “Economic force, because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like. And it would also be much better for national security. You don't forget, we basically protect Canada."

"We don't need anything they have. We don't need their dairy products, we have more than they have. We don't need anything, so why are we losing $200 billion a year and more to protect Canada? And I said that to, as I called him, Governor Trudeau. I said, listen, what would happen if we didn't subsidize you if we didn't? Because we give them a lot of money, we help them," he added.

'Not a snowball's chance in hell,' Trudeau responds to Trump's remarks

Canadian Prime Minister hit back at Trump's threat stating that there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" for the merger of both countries.

Taking to his official X account, Trudeau said, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner."

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

Trump reiterates proposal to make Canada 51st State after Trudeau resigns

Trump, on Monday (Jan 6), responding to Trudeau's resignation as the Canadian Prime Minister, reiterated his proposal that the country should merge with the US.

Trump took to his official Truth Social handle and wrote, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."

"If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.

Trudeau, on Monday, stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader as he announced his resignation during a press conference, marking an end to nearly a decade in power.

