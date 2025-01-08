US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is just days away, and the world is curious about which world leaders are expected to attend the highly anticipated event. The ceremony will take place on January 20, starting at 12 pm ET or 10:30 pm IST, at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Advertisment

As per reports in American media, several world leaders are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The list of world leaders has been prepared on basis of information leaked to international media outlets.

Italy PM Georgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, a populist leader and staunch conservative leader, is expected to be present at the event on January 20. On Sunday (Jan 5), she met Trump at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago resort in a significant show of support. CNN reported that Meloni has received official invitation to the event.

Advertisment

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Bukele was among one of the first world leaders who extended congratulations to Trump upon his victory in November. CNN reported that he has also received an invite to the ceremony. Notably, Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, had attended Bukele’s inauguration ceremony last year.

Argentina President Javier Milei

Advertisment

Javier Milei may also attend the January 20 mega event, according to CBS News. A spokesperson for the president had confirmed the same in December. Elected in 2023, Milei is understood to have good relations with the Republican leader.

Is PM Modi invited to Trump’s inauguration?

As of now, there is no official confirmation from either side. India’s foreign ministry in a statement said Tuesday (Jan 7) it will keep media informed if there are more developments.

Also read: 'A travesty': Elon Musk, Republicans criticise Biden for honouring George Soros

“As you may know, our External Affairs Minister and Foreign Secretary recently visited the US, and we have already shared details about it through media. In the coming days, we aim to further strengthen and deepen this relationship. As for your specific question, if there are any developments, we will certainly keep you informed,” the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)