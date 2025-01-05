President Joe Biden’s decision to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to billionaire philanthropist George Soros has sparked a controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Republican leaders and public figures. Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundation, was recognised for his work in promoting democracy, human rights, and social justice.

Musk calls decision 'a travesty'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the most vocal critics, labelling the move “a travesty” in a blunt post on X. His criticism resonated with supporters of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, who view Soros as a deeply divisive figure due to his support for Democratic causes.

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

Vice President-elect JD Vance also mocked the choice, sarcastically suggesting on X that Biden might next honour “Pol Pot and Count Dracula.”

Looking forward to Biden giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom (posthumously) to Pol Pot and Count Dracula. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 4, 2025

Political backlash

While Soros has been celebrated for his global advocacy, his long-standing support for liberal causes has made him a frequent target of Republican criticism.

The award was accepted on Soros’ behalf by his son, Alex Soros, at a ceremony recognising 19 honorees, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, soccer icon Lionel Messi, and actors Michael J Fox and Denzel Washington.

Four individuals are being honoured posthumously, including former US Attorney General and New York Senator Robert F Kennedy, as well as George W Romney, a former Michigan governor and secretary of housing and urban development.

Biden defends honorees amid criticism

In response to the backlash, President Biden defended the selections, stating that the recipients embody American values and contribute to the nation’s progress. Despite this, Soros’ inclusion continues to draw sharp political reactions, fueling ongoing debates about the role of partisanship in national honours.

