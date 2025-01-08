As US President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the US multiple times since his electoral victory, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected Trump's threats, saying that there isn't "a snowball's chance in hell" that Canada would become part of America.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, while delivering his remarks at Mar-a-Lago, said that he would consider using "economic force" to join Canada and the US together.

“Canada and the United States: that would be really something,” he said during the press conference.

Trudeau rejected threats made by the US President-elect that America could use "economic force" to annex its closest ally.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” Trudeau said in a social media post.

Earlier in Palm Beach, Trump said, "You get rid of the artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like and it would also be much better national security. Don't forget: We basically protect Canada."

Further criticising the US spending on Canadian goods, Trump said that the country is still not obligated to support its closest neighbour economically.

'Complete lack of understanding'

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also criticised Trump's remarks, saying that it showed a "complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country."

She added that Canada will never back down in the face of threats.

'Threatening Canada'

Gordon Giffin, a former US ambassador to Canada, said Trump's blustering about absorbing his northern neighbour is only a negotiating strategy to add urgency to his long-standing economic grievances.

Threatening Canada? I guess it sounded like that, but in the final analysis, I think it's all about economics and I think he's had economic frustrations with respect to the North American economic experience since his first term," Giffin told CBC News Network.

He added, "Whether he means some 'acquisition' of Canada by the United States by any means? I actually don't believe that."

'No Canadian wants to join you'

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh defended Canada, slamming Trump's remarks.

"No Canadian wants to join you. We are proud Canadians. Proud of the way we take care of each other and defend our nation. Your attacks will hurt jobs on both sides of the border," he said in a social media post.

"You come for Canadians' jobs, Americans will pay a price," he added.

