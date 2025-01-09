Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked US President-elect Donald Trump’s recent suggestion to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." In a statement on Wednesday (Jan 08), she proposed renaming North America as "Mexican America," a term that appeared on a historical map of the region.

"Why don't we call it (the United States) Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn't it?" Sheinbaum said, referring to a 1607 map that depicted an early representation of North America. She pointed out that the name “Mexican America” has historical roots. "He talked about name, we too are talking about the name," she said.

Addressing other claims made by Trump, Sheinbaum rejected his assertion that Mexico is "run by the cartels." She said, "In Mexico, the people are in charge," adding that the government is actively working to resolve the country’s security challenges. Claudia Sheinbaum said, "In Mexico, the people rule."

Despite the exchange of comments, she said that expected to have "good relations" with the incoming US president. "I think there will be a good relationship," she said. "President Trump has his way of communicating."

Donald Trump, who is set to begin his second term as US president on 20 January, announced plans on Tuesday to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." Describing the idea, he said, "It has a beautiful ring."

Trump explained his reasoning, saying, "It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country." In addition, he accused Mexico of being controlled by drug cartels.

As he prepares to return to office, Trump has intensified his criticisms of Mexico. He has issued threats to impose steep tariffs on Mexican imports unless measures are taken to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the border.

Trump has also revived an earlier proposal from his first term to label Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations.

(With inputs from agencies)