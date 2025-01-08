President Joe Biden believes he could have defeated former president Donald Trump had he stayed in the presidential race instead of stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an interview with USA Today, published on Wednesday (Jan 8), Biden said, “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” explaining that his opinion was based on polling data he had reviewed. However, when asked whether he had the energy to serve another four years as president, he was less certain. “I don’t know,” he said.

Before withdrawing from the race, polls had shown Biden losing ground to Trump. His performance during a June debate also raised doubts about his readiness for the job, leading to criticism and a dip in support. Biden decided to drop out in July after reviewing concerning polling numbers and concluding that he no longer had a viable path to the presidency.

After announcing his decision, Biden immediately endorsed Kamala Harris, clearing the way for her to secure the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.

This is the first time Biden has publicly said that he could have beaten Trump. However, he and some of his aides reportedly expressed this belief privately after the election and Harris’s loss, with some suggesting that he should have remained in the race.

Biden said that his age was a factor in his decision-making. He said, “I had no intention of running after Beau died−for real, not a joke.” His son Beau passed away in 2015 from brain cancer, a loss that Biden has described as deeply affecting his political career.

In discussing the 2020 election, Biden said, “When Trump was running again for reelection, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him. But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old. And so I did talk about passing the baton” to younger Democratic leaders—a comment many interpreted as signalling his reluctance to seek a second term.

When asked again about his capacity to take on the demands of the presidency for another term, Biden replied, “Who the hell knows?”

