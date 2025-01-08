United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump has been floating the idea of making Canada the 51st state of America following his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November.

Advertisment

Following Trudeau's decision to step down as PM, Trump renewed the offer. On Tuesday (Jan 7) Trudeau denied this would happen.

Also read | 'Girl, you’re no longer governor...': Musk slams Trudeau for rejecting Trump's Canada-US 'merger' pitch

Echoing his remarks, a Canadian lawmaker made a cheeky counteroffer to Trump, a report by the New York Post said.

Advertisment

'H ow about if we buy.. .'

During a press conference on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked about Trump's offer to make Canada a part of the US.

Ford replied, "To the president (Donald Trump), I’ll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska? And we’ll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time?”

Advertisment

Also read | 'Not a snowball's chance in hell': Trudeau responds to Trump's remarks of making Canada 51st US state

“You know, it’s not realistic,” he added. Ford also told reporters that Trump might be joking about his offer (to make Canada part of the US), "but under my watch, that will never, ever happen."

A previous tit-for-tat with Trump

This is not the first time that Doug Ford has responded Bluntly to Donald Trump's remarks about Canada.

Also read | He was handed script to read...: Trudeau's half brother says Canadian PM wasn't 'one calling plays' while in power

In December, the Ontario premier threatened to cut power to over a million Americans and ban American-made beer over Trump's tariff proposal for Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)