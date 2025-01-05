Birthday Special: 6 Lesser-Known Facts About Deepika Padukone

Before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Om Shanti Om, Padukone was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.
Like her father Prakash Padukone, a former badminton player, Deepika was very good at the sport and had played on a national level.
Deepika made her acting debut with a Kannada film titled Aishwarya.
Padukone started off her career as a model and was featured as the ‘calendar girl’ in the Kingfisher annual calendar.
Farah Khan spotted Deepika in the video of Himesh Reshammiya’s song Naam Hai Tera after which she approached her for playing Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Do you know Deepika’s favourite Bollywood movie? It is Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s classic Mr India.
