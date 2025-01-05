Birthday Special: 6 Lesser-Known Facts About Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 39th birthday today. Marking the special day, here we have compiled 6 lesser-known facts about the stellar actor:

Missed Bollywood Debut with Saawariya

Before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Om Shanti Om, Padukone was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

A National-Level Badminton Player

Like her father Prakash Padukone, a former badminton player, Deepika was very good at the sport and had played on a national level.

Acting Debut

Deepika made her acting debut with a Kannada film titled Aishwarya.

A Kingfisher Calender girl

Padukone started off her career as a model and was featured as the ‘calendar girl’ in the Kingfisher annual calendar.

How did Deepika get her big break in Bollywood?

Farah Khan spotted Deepika in the video of Himesh Reshammiya’s song Naam Hai Tera after which she approached her for playing Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika’s Favourite Bollywood Movie

Do you know Deepika’s favourite Bollywood movie? It is Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s classic Mr India.