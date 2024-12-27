Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, a 2013 film, remains one of the most iconic films that beautifully captured the essence of love, friendship, heartbreak, and dreams. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the Ayan Mukerji movie struck a chord with audiences worldwide. As the year draws to a close, Dharma Productions announced the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theatres.

One of the film's most iconic characters was Naina Talwar, portrayed by Deepika Padukone. She beautifully captured the essence of a shy, introvert girl who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Deepika’s heartfelt performance brought out Naina’s emotions, struggles, and transformation, making her relatable and inspiring.

Now, 11 years later, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is set to re-release in theaters on January 3, 2025. Fans are thrilled to see their favourite character, Naina Talwar back on the big screen. Adding to the excitement, Deepika celebrates her birthday two days later, on January 5. Fans were quick to storm in with their excitement for the cast and immediately, social media went abuzz with fans sharing their anticipation.

A fan wrote, “Best birthday gift to DP fans Naina supremacy❤️”

Another fan wrote, “Gona do naina's chashmish look when I go to watch this movie 🎥😍”

“2024 icon again: can't wait to see Naina T on big screen,” commented a third.

An excited Deepika fan wrote, “The re-release date = 2 days prior to

Deepika Padukone's birthday!🎉”

A fan comment read, “Nainaaaa oh nainaa! 😍 Chashmish naina is back😍”

In May, the film celebrated 11 years of its release this year. Naina's journey from a shy, bookish girl to a confident, self-assured woman is not just a narrative arc but a source of inspiration - an icon that she stays for women of every generation.

This romantic comedy-drama tells the story of Bunny and Naina, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Farooq Sheikh, among others.