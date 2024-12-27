The teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar was scheduled to release on December 28- a day after Khan's birthday. The teaser release was postponed at the last moment to mourn former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh- who died on December 26 at the age of 92.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - the producer of the film- has stated in this regard.

“In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM,” read the statement.

Sikandar's teaser was expected to be released on Friday to mark Salman Khan's birthday. The superstar turns 59 on December 27.

Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna. This will mark the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick which was a blockbuster hit.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience of working with Salman Khan. She told PinkVilla, “Nerve-wracking! Of course, he is Salman Khan. But this is the first commercial Bollywood film that I will be doing, and I have never done it."

Sikandar is among the most awaited films of 2025. The film will be released on Eid 2025- in the month of March.