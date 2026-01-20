/Akshay Kumar car accident: Driver of speeding car in custody, case registered

On Monday (January 19), Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s security entourage met with an accident when one of the actor’s cars was hit by an autorickshaw after the three-wheeler was struck by another vehicle near Mukteshwar Road in Juhu.

A day after the incident, the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai took the driver of the speeding Mercedes car into custody.

According to Indian news agency ANI, the driver has been detained, and a case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After being hit by the speeding Mercedes, the autorickshaw rammed into Kumar’s security vehicle, which then collided with the actor’s SUV. Two people were injured in the accident.

The case has been registered against the accused, identified as Radheshyam Rai, under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. Further details are awaited regarding the case.

Several videos from the accident site have gone viral, showing locals helping a man get out of a car that had toppled onto its side on the road. The autorickshaw was completely destroyed in the collision, and its driver also sustained injuries. His condition is said to be “serious,” according to his brother.

Also read:Bollywood stars making their mark in South Indian Cinema in 2026

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm...My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay Kumar is yet to comment on the incident. However, s per HT, a resident saw the actor coming out of his SUV and help auto driver and passenger.