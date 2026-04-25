/'Context matters': Rakul Preet Singh addresses Jackky Bhagnani’s 'situationship' remark on their marriage

Rakul Preet Singh has finally addressed the online buzz regarding her husband Jackky Bhagnani's recent comment in which he described their marriage as a "situationship."

The chatter began after a clip from the couple's interaction with a YouTube channel went viral, in which Bhagnani used the term while explaining the nature of their relationship.

Rakul Preet Singh reacts

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Responding to the online conversation, the actress took to her Instagram stories to clarify the matter.

"We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create," she wrote.



She addressed Bhagnani's remark after social media was flooded with discussions around his choice of words, and how a marriage could be described as a "situationship."

Rakul Preet addresses Jackky Bhagnani’s viral remark Photograph: (Instagram)

What did Bhagnani say?

During a conversation with Zingabad, Bhagnani explained about what he meant by the term, emphasising transparency and companionship in their marriage. "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other, because that's why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything," he said. "We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier."

Speaking on the same line, Rakul shared her perspective, saying, "It is not about filling a void in each other’s lives. It is not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about."