Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser out! Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to romance not one but three heroines in his new film Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono. The teaser of the comedy film was unveiled on Monday, and it has Ayushmann playing a husband navigating three women in his life-Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film also features Vijay Raaz in a key role, which just adds to the chaos.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser

On Monday, T-Series shared the teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The teaser opened with a voiceover claiming to be samay (time), observing how everything changes in the world except for "patiyon ki fitrat"(the inherent nature of husbands). The teaser shows Ayushmann romancing Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh even as Vijay Raaz aptly points out at his luck. The teaser then shows Ayuhsmann navigating the chaos and ending up in a dangerous situation with all four of them tied together.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers captioned, "Samay sab kuch badal deta hai…par patiyon ki fitrat uske bhi bas mein nahi 😬 Aa rahe hain Prajapati Pandey…is baar apni Patni aur Woh Do ke saath! (Time changes everything…but even it can’t control a husband’s nature. Prajapati Pandey is coming…this time with his wife and the other woman."

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Watch the trailer of Pati Patni aur Woh Do here:

Fans react

Fans expressed excitement over the teaser. One of the comments read, "Bollywood needed this kind of fresh chaos again." Another commented, "Mazza aane waala hai (It's going to be fun)." Another wrote, "Perfect sequel." Another fan commented, "This track looks fun." While some even expressed disappointment and wrote, "doesn't even look remotely funny." Another commented, "This looks like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3."

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

The new film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi along with Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma and Deepika Amin in supporting roles.