The Gold Gala celebrates cross-industry excellence through the nation's most-recognised Asian-Pacific award along with special multicultural Gold Gala awards every year. For the fifth edition of this event, Priyanka Chopra will be honoured alongside Simu Liu and Jet Li.
Priyanka Chopra to receive honour at Gold Gala
Taking to the Instagram handle, Gold Gala shared a post in which they announced that the fifth edition will be held on May 9 this year. In addition, they also announced that Priyanka will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Honour. While Jet Li and Simu Liu will be honoured with the Gold Legend Honour and Gold Mogul Honour. Others include Charles Melton, Eileen Gu and Revathi Advaithi.
In the caption, they also added that Bowen Yang will be opening the evening with a special monologue while Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan will open the second half, and Hayley Kiyoko will deliver a bespoke performance ahead of her directorial debut.
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This year's honourees include Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Global Vanguard Honour), Jet Li (Gold Legend Honour), Charles Melton (Gold Artistic Achievement Honour), Simu Liu (Gold Mogul Honour), Eileen Gu (Gold Impact Honour, presented by Marriott Bonvoy®), and Revathi Advaithi (inaugural Forbes Gold Honour). Representing the 2026 Gold100, EJAE, Theresia Gouw, HUMAN MADE, Tejasvi Manoj, Jen Lee, and Brett Bolton will each take the stage with their vision for the future of their industries.
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The celebration will continue immediately after at the Billboard x Gold House Founders Party—featuring performances by Drag Race stars Nymphia Wind and Plastique Tiara; a DJ set by Joe Taslim; the Celebrity Karaoke Room presented by Maybelline New York; custom photo booths by Viki; and late-night bites from Panda Express.
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Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects
Priyanka Chopra has two important projects lined up, i.e, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi and Citadel. PeeCee will make her return to Indian cinema in the Telugu action-adventure epic Varanasi. Co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the big-budget film blends mythology and science fiction. It is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.
While Priyanka Chopra in Citadel 2 will be reprising her role of agent Nadia Shah along with Mason Kane (played by Richard Madden), which will feature a high-stakes, action-packed mission. The second season follows the elite spies reuniting to tackle a new threat from the Manticore network after the agency's destruction. It will also see the return of Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, alongside new additions, i.e, Jack Reynor, Matt Berry and Lina El Arabi. It is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 6, 2026.