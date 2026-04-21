/Citadel 2 trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return with a new team, all guns blazing

Here’s all you need to know. Super Spies Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden return in Citadel 2. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the action-packed official trailer and announced the premiere date for the return of the high-stakes spy series. The lead pair returns along with Stanley Tucci, and a new team, again to save the world.

About Citadel 2

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) – elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world’s most powerful families. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

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Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

From Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner, director, and executive producer.

Watch the trailer of Citadel 2 here:

The first season of Citadel, featuring Priyanka and Richard, had opened to mixed reviews. The series also got an Indian version titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. Directed by Raj & DK, the Indian series served as a prequel to the English Citadel and featured Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead.