/Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Aamir Khan: List of Bollywood stars who went global on TIME 100

Ranbir Kapoor was recently featured in TIME 100, cementing his place among the world’s most influential people. Let’s look back at the Bollywood stars who have proved that Indian talent deserves a place at the highest levels of global influence.
Ranbir Kapoor successfully made his place in TIME as one of the 100 most influential people. Let's celebrate the moment and recall some of the few Bollywood stars who broke barriers and redefined Indian excellence on the global stage.
Ranbir Kapoor made history while being featured on TIME as one of the 100 most influential people of 2026. Marking a major global milestone in his career, Kapoor definitely shapes global culture and leverages his platforms to create, lead, or influence societal change.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned her spot on the list of 100 influential people in 2016. She not only secured her place but also graced one of its most iconic covers. Known for her powerful, game-changing presence, Priyanka has been the first trailblazer to pave the way for Indian talent internationally.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the earliest Indian actresses featured on the TIME 100 list in 2004. While establishing herself as one of the top leading stars in Indian cinema, Aishwarya Rai became a symbol of grace, beauty, and global appeal.
In 2013, Aamir Khan was celebrated for his transformative cinema and social impact and was honoured on the TIME 100 list. Proving the universal power of purposeful storytelling, the actor was named as a pioneer on the list.