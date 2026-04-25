/Khalnayak Returns teaser: Sanjay Dutt confirms his return as Ballu Balram | Watch

After receiving praise for Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt is all set to impress fans once again with another gritty role. He has officially announced the return of Khalnayak and has already unveiled its first look at an event on Friday. Khalnayak Returns is said to be a follow-up to the 1993 cult film, and the actor will be reprising one of his most iconic on-screen roles as Ballu Balram.

Khalnayak Returns teaser

As per reports, the rights for the film have been acquired by Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures in collaboration with producer Aksha Kamboj’s Aspect Entertainment from filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his banner Mukta Arts.

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Original Khalnayak was directed by Ghai and starred Dutt alongside Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. It went on to achieve cult status over the years.

The teaser hints at a darker, contemporary take on Ballu, while retaining elements that made the original memorable.

Dutt opens up about Khalnayak Returns

Speaking about the film at the press conference, the actor said, as quoted by DNA, "Iska idea mujhe jail mein aaya tha (I got the idea for this while I was in jail,)" he said with a laugh, recalling how the film took shape. "Main waha jail mein gaane bajata tha. Toh baar-baar sabse zyada demand Khal Nayak ki hoti thi. Toh maine pucha ki agar Khal Nayak agar phir se banaye, toh kaun dekhega (I used to play songs in jail, and the most requested one again and again was Khal Nayak. So I asked, if Khal Nayak were made again, who would watch it?)," he added.



The actor said that he received an overwhelming response from fellow inmates. "And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it (new ‘Khalnayak’ story) and it took me a while to read all the 4,000 pages. When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made," Dutt said.

He expressed gratitude to Ghai for backing the project, saying, "The journey of Khalnayak has been long and without Subhash ji it wouldn’t have been possible. He is a legend and the man of entertainment. He will be part of this Khalnayak."

The film is yet to go on floors, and further details about the film are still under wraps.