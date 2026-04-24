King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is one of the highly anticipated releases of Bollywood. Much to the surprise of fans, the makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, confirmed the release date of the film along with a special teaser. This revelation comes after the film was announced last year.

When will Shah Rukh Khan starrer King release?

Taking to Instagram, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a clip along with a caption that read, "A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime."

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Fans soon flooded the comment section expressing their excitement to see King Khan on big screens. One user wrote, "There is only one King." Another user wrote, “Can we just skip to December already?” “Finally, the king is back,” wrote the third user.

About King

Co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

The soundtrack is composed by Sachin–Jigar, while the film score was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Principal photography began in May 2025 with filming taking place in Mumbai, Berlin, Prague, Budapest, and Warsaw.

Reportedly, King is said to be one of India’s most expensive films to date, due to the scale, star-studded cast, and Hollywood-style stunt design. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the film's production budget is around ₹350 crore, excluding additional costs on marketing and promotions, which means it can even go higher. If confirmed, King will be placed in the list of the costliest action films ever produced in India.