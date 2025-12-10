Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are close pals and recently, they were seen together at the launch event of a commercial tower named after the actor. Thousands of fans gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City.

During the event, Khan made sure to entertain his fans with his dance, fun chat, and a lot more. The highlight of the event came when Farah Khan was praising Khan and his two kids, Aryan and Suhana Khan, and revealed how focused SRK is on his daughter's theatrical debut in the film King.

Farah Khan spilt the tea about Shah Rukh Khan's Kin

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a deep bond and recently reunited at an event in Dubai, where the filmmaker talked about Suhana's theatrical debut with the action film King. While she'll be making her big screen debut alongside her father, that doesn't mean she doesn't have to work hard. The Main Hoon Na director went on to share how Khan has been personally preparing his daughter for a powerful action role.



In a video that's gone viral, Farah Khan praised Aryan's Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood and highlighted Suhana's hard work

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has made the most kick-a** web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action," The YouTuber said.

The video has spread like wildfire on internet, as everyone is curious to see the father and daughter duo together on the big screen.

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to his viral song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

Apart from the fun coversation, Shah Rukh Khan also grooved on the hit song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from his movie, Pathaan. The 2023 film marked Khan's comeback to big screen after a short hiatus from the acting.

Also Read: Russell Crowe reveals why European women questioned him over Gladiator II

About King (2026)

King is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film and reunites Khan and Siddharth Anand after the duo delivered superhit Pathaan. After a much-wait, the makers officially announced the movie on Khan's 60th birthday on Dec 1, revealing the actor's first look. The release date and plot details of the movie have been kept underwraps.

Apart from Khan, the movie also star Suhana, Deepika Padukone. In addition, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji are also rumoured to be part of the movie.