/Paramount pictures X account hacked, bio changed to: 'Proud Arm of the fascist regime’

On Tuesday (Dec 9), Paramount Pictures' official X handle was seemingly hacked. Soon after the handle fell into the wrong hands, the description in the account's bio was changed, with the new lines reading, "proud arm of the fascist regime."

As of now, it seems like the account, which has 3.4 million followers, has been restored, and the bio has been changed to simply read, "The official X account for Paramount Pictures."

Paramount has not released any statement on this incident as of now. The hack comes just a day after David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount Skydance, launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, days after the historic deal between WBD and Netflix was announced.