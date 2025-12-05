/10 facts about Warner Bros Studio empire that Netflix is set to acquire

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 20:32 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 20:32 IST

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. gives it control of a century-old Hollywood studio, legendary franchises, and the powerful HBO content library. From Harry Potter to DC, this deal could reshape global streaming as Netflix gains full production power.

Century-Old Hollywood Legacy Founded 1923
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Century-Old Hollywood Legacy Founded 1923

Warner Bros. was founded in 1923 by the four Warner brothers, establishing one of Hollywood's oldest studios. Netflix's $82.7 billion offer represents control of a century-old entertainment empire with unmatched historical significance.​

Burbank Studio Lot - 62-Acre Production Powerhouse
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Burbank Studio Lot - 62-Acre Production Powerhouse

The legendary Burbank lot spans 62 acres, built in 1926 and expanded by Warner Bros. in 1928. It remains one of the world's most historically significant filmmaking facilities housing multiple sound stages and post-production infrastructure.​

HBO Max - 128 Million Global Subscribers
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

HBO Max - 128 Million Global Subscribers

HBO Max reaches 128 million global subscribers across more than 100 markets as of late 2025. The platform generated $7.7 billion in combined HBO and HBO Max revenue in 2023.​

Friends - $1 Billion Annual Syndication Revenue
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Friends - $1 Billion Annual Syndication Revenue

Friends generates approximately $1 billion annually in syndication fees. Upon acquisition Netflix to gains complete ownership of television's most profitable franchise.​

Big Bang Theory - 9 Million Syndication Viewers
5 / 10
(Photograph: Harry Potter - $7.7 Billion Box Office FranchiseX)

Big Bang Theory - 9 Million Syndication Viewers

The Big Bang Theory averages nine million viewers per episode in syndication, making it the highest-rated sitcom. Cast members earned up to $1 million per episode during production.​

Harry Potter - $7.7 Billion Box Office Franchise
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Harry Potter - $7.7 Billion Box Office Franchise

The Harry Potter films generated $7.7 billion in box-office revenue across eight films. Netflix gains intellectual property control including upcoming television series launching 2027.​

Classic Hollywood Masterpieces - Wizard of Oz, Casablanca
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Classic Hollywood Masterpieces - Wizard of Oz, Casablanca

Warner Bros.' library includes The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon, and Gone with the Wind. These films continue generating substantial revenue through theatrical re-releases and licensing.​

Emmy-Winning Television - The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Emmy-Winning Television - The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession

Warner Bros. produced legendary Emmy-winners including The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Deadwood. Netflix gains production facilities and creative talent relationships through this acquisition.​

Production Infrastructure - Vertical Integration Complete
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Production Infrastructure - Vertical Integration Complete

Netflix's acquisition includes complete production infrastructure spanning sound stages, editing facilities, and post-production capabilities. This grants Netflix unprecedented vertical integration for in-house content creation.​

Future Integration - 2026–2027 Streaming Revolution
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons, Netflix, Warner Bros.)

Future Integration - 2026–2027 Streaming Revolution

Netflix plans cross-franchise integration combining DC, Harry Potter, and other properties within shared universes. Expected completion occurs late 2026 or early 2027 following regulatory approval.​

