/King title reveal: Makers give sneak peek of a 'new' Shah Rukh Khan | Watch

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, gave a big surprise to his fans on the occasion of his 60th birthday. While the actor is busy finishing his schedule for his much-anticipated film King. The actor dropped a title reveal video on his social media. Let's take a look at his new avatar from the film.

Title reveal video of King, netizens' reaction

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram profile and shared a post, much to the excitement of his fans. Along with the video, the caption read, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026.”

Soon after SRK dropped the post, netizens went gaga over it and flooded the comment section with excitement, talking about his new look with full action. One user wrote, “Finally, my King is back." Another user wrote, “King is always a king.” “One man, countless emotions. Happy Birthday, King,” wrote the third user.

All about King

The film is a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and thrills and is set to be Siddharth Anand’s massiest film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension. The cast reportedly includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026. This marks the second collaboration of director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan.