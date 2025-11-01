LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Shah Rukh Khan@ 60: 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

Shah Rukh Khan@ 60: 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 16:40 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 16:40 IST

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed turning 60 on Nov 2, and this milestone birthday is surely extra special as it comes after the actor's first National Award win, and obviously his son, Aryan Khan, debut show becoming superhit. 

Powerful quotes by Shah Rukh Khan
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Powerful quotes by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, is one of the great icons of the Hindi film industry. The actor has built his life from scratch, from working in a TV show to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood; he has come a long way. Khan's journey has inspired billions, and the actor always loves to share wise words for his fans. Here are a few inspiring quotes by Khan about life.

Live, laugh, love
2 / 7
(Photograph: IG)

Live, laugh, love

Shah Rukh's life mantra: 'Live, laugh, love'. This mantra reflects SRK's approach to life, which is all about embracing every moment, cherish what you have and finding joy in the journey, and spreading love and positivity.

Success and failure
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Success and failure

Shah Rukh Khan's road to success was not easy at all; he has seen many ups and downs and many failures, but what made him a superstar was his dedication.


Success mantra
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Success mantra

From being a regular boy from Delhi with a dimpled smile to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's journey says it all.


It's okay to be confused
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

It's okay to be confused

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most idolised stars of Bollywood. Time and again, Khan has always shared inspirational words for youth.


Believe in yourself
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Believe in yourself

Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made man. Coming from a weak background to becoming the wealthiest star of this country, Khan has achieved a lot in his life, but nothing would have been possible if he hadn't believed in himself and his talent.


Hard work is the only key to success
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hard work is the only key to success

For Shah Rukh Khan, the only key to success is hard work.

Trending Photo

Top 7 countries with most powerful air defence systems: Is India among them?
8

Top 7 countries with most powerful air defence systems: Is India among them?

Which countries don’t have a constitution? How do they operate?
7

Which countries don’t have a constitution? How do they operate?

Top 7 nations operating the most aircraft carriers in 2025: Where does India stand?
8

Top 7 nations operating the most aircraft carriers in 2025: Where does India stand?

What are anti-radiation missiles and how do they work? Top five radar killers and where India ranks
8

What are anti-radiation missiles and how do they work? Top five radar killers and where India ranks

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20Is, Babar tops the list, check where Rohit Sharma stands
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20Is, Babar tops the list, check where Rohit Sharma stands