/Shah Rukh Khan@ 60: 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

Shah Rukh Khan is indeed turning 60 on Nov 2, and this milestone birthday is surely extra special as it comes after the actor's first National Award win, and obviously his son, Aryan Khan, debut show becoming superhit.
Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, is one of the great icons of the Hindi film industry. The actor has built his life from scratch, from working in a TV show to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood; he has come a long way. Khan's journey has inspired billions, and the actor always loves to share wise words for his fans. Here are a few inspiring quotes by Khan about life.
Shah Rukh's life mantra: 'Live, laugh, love'. This mantra reflects SRK's approach to life, which is all about embracing every moment, cherish what you have and finding joy in the journey, and spreading love and positivity.
Shah Rukh Khan's road to success was not easy at all; he has seen many ups and downs and many failures, but what made him a superstar was his dedication.
From being a regular boy from Delhi with a dimpled smile to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's journey says it all.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most idolised stars of Bollywood. Time and again, Khan has always shared inspirational words for youth.
Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made man. Coming from a weak background to becoming the wealthiest star of this country, Khan has achieved a lot in his life, but nothing would have been possible if he hadn't believed in himself and his talent.
For Shah Rukh Khan, the only key to success is hard work.