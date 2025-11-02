/SRK's 60th birthday: Farah Khan and Karan Johar share glimpses from Alibaug celebrations | See pics

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, a special day for all of his fans. While thousands of people gathered outside SRK's house, Mannat, hoping for a midnight appearance, the actor preferred to celebrate the milestone birthday away from the spotlight. Surrounded by close friends and family at Alibaug home, Bollywood's King Khan enjoyed a simple yet intimate celebration, and Farah Khan and Karan Johar have shared a glimpse of the moment with the fans.

Farah Khan shares a glimpse on Instagram

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is said to be one of the closest friends of Shah Rukh Khan, posted two adorable pictures from the birthday bash. In one of them, she is seen hugging the actor, and in the next one, she plants a kiss on his cheek. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years."

In the pics, SRK is spotted in a casual look wearing a grey T-shirt, matching baggy trousers, and a white beanie, while Farah chose a bright pink printed top and black pants. Fans immediately flooded the comment section with lots of love and good wishes for the superstar, calling the pictures “adorable,” “wholesome,” and “the first glimpse of the birthday boy.”

Other celebrities who joined the birthday bash

Apart from Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Ananya Panday were also spotted at the birthday bash. Sharing a glimpse from the celebration on his Instagram story, Karan Johar posted a selfie with Rani Mukerji, with Ananya Panday photobombing the moment. He wrote, “Guess the photo bomber?”

Fans celebrate outside Mannat

Though SRK was not present at Mannat yesterday, fans did not step back from continuing their annual ritual outside his house. They cut cakes, burst crackers, danced, and chanted his name through the night. Several videos and pictures outside Shah Rukh Khan's home went viral on social media.

SRK's next project

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Starring alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji (reportedly), and Anil Kapoor, it is his next mega-project after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. According to reports, production on the film is underway and is expected to hit theatres in 2026. Speculations are also circulating that the first look of King will be unveiled on Shah Rukh's birthday, making fans eagerly wait for his return to action.

