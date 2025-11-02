/Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kendal Jenner: Famous celebrity birthdays in November 2025 | From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars

The month of November is packed with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable celebrity birthdays, including numerous stars from Bollywood to Hollywood. The month is bringing a perfect mix of charm, talent, and stardom with it. Celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s magnificence, Kendall Jenner’s fashion style, and Aishwarya Rai’s timeless beauty. Get yourself ready to cheer your favourite celebrity on their birthday moments, as we have compiled a list of which celebrities have their birthday in November 2025.

Aishwarya Rai

Birthday: 1st November

An Indian actress, known for her esteemed work in the Hindi and Tamil industries. In 1994, Rai won the Miss World pageant and marked her presence as one of the versatile actresses in Bollywood.

Ishaan Khatter

Birthday: 1st November

Bollywood actor who made his first on-screen appearance in his childhood in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He shared the screen with his brother, Shahid Kapoor, who acts as the lead in the movie.

Shahrukh Khan

Birthday: 2nd November

Recent National Award Winner, popularly known by his nickname SRK, given by the media. The Indian actor and film producer has gained fame for his extravagant work in Hindi cinema.

Esha Deol

Birthday: 2nd November

An Indian actress of Hindi cinema. Deol girl made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. From there, she has achieved much popularity and established her position in Bollywood.

Kendall Nicole Jenner

Birthday: 3rd November

Kendall Jenner, one of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. She is an American model, socialite and media personality who rose to fame from the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which gained much prominence.

Monali Thakur

Birthday: 3rd November

The popular Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, sung by Monali Thakur. She is an Indian playback singer and film actress. Thakur has given beautiful songs to the Indian cinema, which has made her a prolific figure.

Himansh Kohli

Birthday: 3rd November

A Delhi boy, who is an Indian actor and garnered a reputation for his role as Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi television serial Humse Hai Liife. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie Yaariyaan.

Tabu

Birthday: 4th November

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is an Indian actress who has worked in Indian cinema for decades. The actress is known for her all-around, widely acclaimed performance. She is surely one of the most accomplished actresses.

Matthew McConaughey

Birthday: 4th November

Matthew David McConaughey is an American actor who achieved popularity with a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. He first made his role as a leading man in the legal drama A Time to Kill.

Athiya shetty

Birthday: 5th November

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya, is an Indian actress who has worked in multiple Hindi films. Shetty has made her acting debut with the romantic action Hero, along with Sooraj Pancholi.

Khushi Kapoor

Birthday: 5th November

The Archie's girl, Khushi, is an Indian actress who works in Indian cinema. Sridevi's daughter has made her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies. Since then, she has starred in the romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan.

Emma Stone

Birthday: 6th November

Emily Jean, widely known as Emma Stone, is an American actress and film producer. Stone has successfully marked her name as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The actress collected two Oscars for the films La La Land and Poor Things.

Anushka Shetty

Birthday: 7th November

Shetty is an Indian actress who works widely in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Anushka gained remembrance from the massive movie, Baahubali, in which she played the role of Devasena.

Kiran Rao

Birthday: 7th November

Kiran Rao, ex-wife of Aamir Khan, is an Indian filmmaker who constantly works in Hindi cinema. Rao co-founded an organisation, Paani Foundation, in 2016. She has been acclaimed for directing the films Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies.

Usha Uthup

Birthday: 7th November

Usha Iyer Uthup is an Indian singer who gained fame for her deep contralto voice and her versatility across genres and languages. She sang a song called Draling, in which she boldly featured her voice, which has taken Indian pop music to the next level.

Kamal Haasan

Birthday: 7th November

Kamal Haasan is famous as one of the most versatile and influential actors in Indian cinema, who diversified himself in complex yet villainous roles. Hassan is a true multi-hyphenate, showing his prolific acting in over 250 films for more than six decades.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Birthday: 11th November

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio is an American actor and film producer. The actor is widely known for his versatility in biographical films. From Titanic to One Battle After Another, DiCaprio has given some major box office successes to Hollywood.

Boney Kapoor

Birthday: 11th November

One of the successful and creative producers of Bollywood is known for his iconic film, Mr India. Kapoor has also gained fame and name for launching the careers of his brothers and late wife, Sridevi.

Juhi Chawla

Birthday: 13th November

Bollywood actress, who has also bagged the Miss India title in 1984. The actress has started multiple ventures and has become a renowned businesswoman, including the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.

Whoopi Goldberg

Birthday: 13th November

An American actor, comedian, author, and television personality, Goldberg is famous for her diverse and successful career, which has earned her widespread recognition, including two Academy Award nominations for The Color Purple and Ghost.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Birthday: 16th November

Prominent actor in the well-known drama, The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actor brought fame in his life for his lead role in the blockbuster romantic film Aashiqui 2, making him an overnight sensation.

Nayanthara

Birthday: 18th November

Known as the Lady Superstar in South India, the actress gained more fanbase for her versatile acting, strong on-screen presence, along with Shah Rukh Khan, in the movie Jawan.

Neeti Mohan

Birthday: 18th November

The sensational singer, Neeti Mohan, is a famous Indian playback singer who has given beautiful songs in Bollywood like Ishq Wala Love and Jiya Re.

Aparshakti Khurana

Birthday: 18th November

Younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti has gained popularity for his esteemed acting roles in Bollywood films like Dangal and Stree. The actor has a past as a popular radio jockey and TV host.

Zubeen Garg

Birthday: 18th November

The Nation's legend, Garg, has made his versatile music career by launching numerous songs in multiple languages, and his No.1 Bollywood hit song, Ya Ali, from the 2006 film Gangster.

Sushmita Sen

Sen is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994, and is one of the successful Bollywood actresses known for iconic films like Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na, starring along with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Tara Sutaria

Birthday: 19th November

Tara is a famous Bollywood actress known for her acting skills, fashion style and singing. She has made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, and also became a prolific star for her roles in films like Marjaavaan and Tadap.

Badshah

Birthday: 19th November

The Paani Paani and Kala Chashma singer and rapper, Badshah, earned a reputation for creating catchy, successful party anthems that blend perfectly on any occasion.

Zeenat Aman

Birthday: 19th November

One of the revolutionising Bollywood actresses who made her presence in Indian cinema while doing bold, sensational scenes, breaking all the traditional norms in the 1970s and '80s. Her iconic films are Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Don.

Dara Singh

Birthday: 19th November

Singh is famous for his undefeated mass personality as a professional wrestler and a prominent actor in Indian cinema. The renowned actor made his iconic portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the TV series Ramayan.

Tusshar Kapoor

Birthday: 20th November

Tusshar Kapoor is known as a well-known Bollywood actor and producer, who has played prominent roles in the Golmaal film franchise and is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra.

Divya Khosla

Birthday: 20th November

Wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Divya, comes into the spotlight as a renowned Bollywood actress, director, and producer. The actress has showcased her talent while performing in several movies, such as Satyameva Jayate, Yaariyan 2 and many more.

Rajkumar Hirani

Birthday: 20th November

Hirani is famous for making tremendous films that have earned him a successful and acclaimed career in Hindi films like 3 Idiots, PK, and Munna Bhai MBBS.

Kartik Aaryan

Birthday: 22nd November

Aaryan is famous for his never-ending yet unforgettable comedic roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The fans of Kartik are mesmerised by his natural charm, his journey, and his acting skills.

Scarlett Johansson

Birthday: 22nd November

Johansson is famous for her versatile acting career, notably her iconic role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which made her the highest-grossing actor of all time.

Miley Cyrus

Birthday: 23rd November

Cyrus is famous for rising her stardom by featuring in the Disney popular show, Hannah Montana. Since then, she successfully transitioned from teen idol to a versatile pop music icon, known for her rebellious image, hit songs like Flowers.

Naga Chaitanya

Birthday: 23rd November

Chaitanya is a famous Telugu film actor known for his generous acting role in successful films like Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili. He is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is a legend in the Tollywood film industry.

Salim Khan

Birthday: 24th November

Salim is known as one of the legendary among Bollywood who has given several hits by co-writing, like Sholay and Deewaar, along with his partner Javed. Khan became the first Indian screenwriter to achieve star status.

Mary Kom

Birthday: 24th November

An Indian Olympic boxer who is a record-breaking six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion. Mary is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing, inspiring millions with her incredible journey. A biopic has also been made on her life story.

Drake

Birthday: 24th November

One of the successful celebrities who has gained popularity by transitioning his career from acting to music. Drake has launched several popular songs wth his singing and rapping.

Rakhi Sawant

Birthday: 25th November

Rakhi has always been a bold and controversial media personality, actress, and dancer. She is also known for her hit numbers, like Pardesiya, and her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss.

Arjun Rampal

Birthday: 26th November

Rampal is famous as a fit and successful model who is an actor and producer in Bollywood. The actor is mostly loved by his fans for his suave and chic looks and intense performances in Rock On, which has earned him a National Award.

Jassi Gill

Birthday: 26th November

Marking his presence in Bollywood and the Punjabi industry, Gill has a melodious voice that has given him several hit Punjabi songs like Chudiyan and Lamborghini.

Jimi Hendrix

Birthday: 27th November

Hendrix is a multi-talented American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Jimi is widely known for the esteemed work he has showcased in Hollywood and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time.

Esha Gupta

Birthday: 28th November

The beauty pageant titleholder, Esha Gupta, grows a fanbase while working in the Bollywood industry. The actress has gained fame for her appearance in the movie Raaz 3, co-starring with the sensational Emraan Hashmi.

Yami Gautam

Birthday: 28th November

The Vicky Donor actress, Yami Gautam, is an Indian cinema actress who worked in multiple high-acclaimed movies, like Sanam Re, Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and many more.

Ben Stiller

Birthday: 30th November