/Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Kendal Jenner: Famous celebrity birthdays in November 2025 | From Hollywood to Bollywood Stars

From global legend Shah Rukh Khan to fashionista Kendall Jenner and Miss World Aishwarya Rai, November is filled with the birthdays of high-profile stars. Let's dive into the list without wasting any more time on creating suspense.
Birthday: 1st November
An Indian actress, known for her esteemed work in the Hindi and Tamil industries. In 1994, Rai won the Miss World pageant and marked her presence as one of the versatile actresses in Bollywood.
Birthday: 1st November
Bollywood actor who made his first on-screen appearance in his childhood in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He shared the screen with his brother, Shahid Kapoor, who acts as the lead in the movie.
Birthday: 2nd November
Recent National Award Winner, popularly known by his nickname SRK, given by the media. The Indian actor and film producer has gained fame for his extravagant work in Hindi cinema.
Birthday: 2nd November
An Indian actress of Hindi cinema. Deol girl made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. From there, she has achieved much popularity and established her position in Bollywood.
Birthday: 3rd November
Kendall Jenner, one of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. She is an American model, socialite and media personality who rose to fame from the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which gained much prominence.
Birthday: 3rd November
The popular Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, sung by Monali Thakur. She is an Indian playback singer and film actress. Thakur has given beautiful songs to the Indian cinema, which has made her a prolific figure.
Birthday: 3rd November
A Delhi boy, who is an Indian actor and garnered a reputation for his role as Raghav Oberoi in the Hindi television serial Humse Hai Liife. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie Yaariyaan.
Birthday: 4th November
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is an Indian actress who has worked in Indian cinema for decades. The actress is known for her all-around, widely acclaimed performance. She is surely one of the most accomplished actresses.
Birthday: 4th November
Matthew David McConaughey is an American actor who achieved popularity with a supporting role in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. He first made his role as a leading man in the legal drama A Time to Kill.
Birthday: 5th November
Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya, is an Indian actress who has worked in multiple Hindi films. Shetty has made her acting debut with the romantic action Hero, along with Sooraj Pancholi.
Birthday: 5th November
The Archie's girl, Khushi, is an Indian actress who works in Indian cinema. Sridevi's daughter has made her film debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies. Since then, she has starred in the romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan.
Birthday: 6th November
Emily Jean, widely known as Emma Stone, is an American actress and film producer. Stone has successfully marked her name as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The actress collected two Oscars for the films La La Land and Poor Things.
Birthday: 7th November
Shetty is an Indian actress who works widely in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Anushka gained remembrance from the massive movie, Baahubali, in which she played the role of Devasena.
Birthday: 7th November
Kiran Rao, ex-wife of Aamir Khan, is an Indian filmmaker who constantly works in Hindi cinema. Rao co-founded an organisation, Paani Foundation, in 2016. She has been acclaimed for directing the films Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies.
Birthday: 7th November
Usha Iyer Uthup is an Indian singer who gained fame for her deep contralto voice and her versatility across genres and languages. She sang a song called Draling, in which she boldly featured her voice, which has taken Indian pop music to the next level.
Birthday: 7th November
Kamal Haasan is famous as one of the most versatile and influential actors in Indian cinema, who diversified himself in complex yet villainous roles. Hassan is a true multi-hyphenate, showing his prolific acting in over 250 films for more than six decades.
Birthday: 11th November
Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio is an American actor and film producer. The actor is widely known for his versatility in biographical films. From Titanic to One Battle After Another, DiCaprio has given some major box office successes to Hollywood.
Birthday: 11th November
One of the successful and creative producers of Bollywood is known for his iconic film, Mr India. Kapoor has also gained fame and name for launching the careers of his brothers and late wife, Sridevi.
Birthday: 13th November
Bollywood actress, who has also bagged the Miss India title in 1984. The actress has started multiple ventures and has become a renowned businesswoman, including the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Birthday: 13th November
An American actor, comedian, author, and television personality, Goldberg is famous for her diverse and successful career, which has earned her widespread recognition, including two Academy Award nominations for The Color Purple and Ghost.
Birthday: 16th November
Prominent actor in the well-known drama, The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapoor. The actor brought fame in his life for his lead role in the blockbuster romantic film Aashiqui 2, making him an overnight sensation.
Birthday: 18th November
Known as the Lady Superstar in South India, the actress gained more fanbase for her versatile acting, strong on-screen presence, along with Shah Rukh Khan, in the movie Jawan.
Birthday: 18th November
The sensational singer, Neeti Mohan, is a famous Indian playback singer who has given beautiful songs in Bollywood like Ishq Wala Love and Jiya Re.
Birthday: 18th November
Younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti has gained popularity for his esteemed acting roles in Bollywood films like Dangal and Stree. The actor has a past as a popular radio jockey and TV host.
Birthday: 18th November
The Nation's legend, Garg, has made his versatile music career by launching numerous songs in multiple languages, and his No.1 Bollywood hit song, Ya Ali, from the 2006 film Gangster.
Sen is the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994, and is one of the successful Bollywood actresses known for iconic films like Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na, starring along with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Birthday: 19th November
Tara is a famous Bollywood actress known for her acting skills, fashion style and singing. She has made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, and also became a prolific star for her roles in films like Marjaavaan and Tadap.
Birthday: 19th November
The Paani Paani and Kala Chashma singer and rapper, Badshah, earned a reputation for creating catchy, successful party anthems that blend perfectly on any occasion.
Birthday: 19th November
One of the revolutionising Bollywood actresses who made her presence in Indian cinema while doing bold, sensational scenes, breaking all the traditional norms in the 1970s and '80s. Her iconic films are Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Don.
Birthday: 19th November
Singh is famous for his undefeated mass personality as a professional wrestler and a prominent actor in Indian cinema. The renowned actor made his iconic portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the TV series Ramayan.
Birthday: 20th November
Tusshar Kapoor is known as a well-known Bollywood actor and producer, who has played prominent roles in the Golmaal film franchise and is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra.
Birthday: 20th November
Wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, Divya, comes into the spotlight as a renowned Bollywood actress, director, and producer. The actress has showcased her talent while performing in several movies, such as Satyameva Jayate, Yaariyan 2 and many more.
Birthday: 20th November
Hirani is famous for making tremendous films that have earned him a successful and acclaimed career in Hindi films like 3 Idiots, PK, and Munna Bhai MBBS.
Birthday: 22nd November
Aaryan is famous for his never-ending yet unforgettable comedic roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The fans of Kartik are mesmerised by his natural charm, his journey, and his acting skills.
Birthday: 22nd November
Johansson is famous for her versatile acting career, notably her iconic role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which made her the highest-grossing actor of all time.
Birthday: 23rd November
Cyrus is famous for rising her stardom by featuring in the Disney popular show, Hannah Montana. Since then, she successfully transitioned from teen idol to a versatile pop music icon, known for her rebellious image, hit songs like Flowers.
Birthday: 23rd November
Chaitanya is a famous Telugu film actor known for his generous acting role in successful films like Ye Maaya Chesave and Majili. He is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is a legend in the Tollywood film industry.
Birthday: 24th November
Salim is known as one of the legendary among Bollywood who has given several hits by co-writing, like Sholay and Deewaar, along with his partner Javed. Khan became the first Indian screenwriter to achieve star status.
Birthday: 24th November
An Indian Olympic boxer who is a record-breaking six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion. Mary is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing, inspiring millions with her incredible journey. A biopic has also been made on her life story.
Birthday: 24th November
One of the successful celebrities who has gained popularity by transitioning his career from acting to music. Drake has launched several popular songs wth his singing and rapping.
Birthday: 25th November
Rakhi has always been a bold and controversial media personality, actress, and dancer. She is also known for her hit numbers, like Pardesiya, and her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss.
Birthday: 26th November
Rampal is famous as a fit and successful model who is an actor and producer in Bollywood. The actor is mostly loved by his fans for his suave and chic looks and intense performances in Rock On, which has earned him a National Award.
Birthday: 26th November
Marking his presence in Bollywood and the Punjabi industry, Gill has a melodious voice that has given him several hit Punjabi songs like Chudiyan and Lamborghini.
Birthday: 27th November
Hendrix is a multi-talented American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Jimi is widely known for the esteemed work he has showcased in Hollywood and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time.
Birthday: 28th November
The beauty pageant titleholder, Esha Gupta, grows a fanbase while working in the Bollywood industry. The actress has gained fame for her appearance in the movie Raaz 3, co-starring with the sensational Emraan Hashmi.
Birthday: 28th November
The Vicky Donor actress, Yami Gautam, is an Indian cinema actress who worked in multiple high-acclaimed movies, like Sanam Re, Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and many more.
Birthday: 30th November
Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller, popularly known as Ben Stiller, is an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. The multi-tasker portrays himself as a man full of slapstick humour and charisma.