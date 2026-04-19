/Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy: When the King actress spoke about motherhood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken over the internet by announcing their second pregnancy. The couple took to social media on Sunday to reveal the joyful news, and both fans and the film industry are in celebratory mode.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy

The actor couple is preparing to embrace parenthood once again, nearly two years after they welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.

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The post shared on Instagram featured their daughter holding a pregnancy test kit that indicates a positive result.

When Padukone spoke about parenthood

She has often opened up about how becoming a mother has reshaped her life. While speaking at the WAVES 2025 summit, she said, "I’m discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood," she said. "The minute you’ve had a child, you’re now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I’ve led my life, it’s been so much about me - leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you’re caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything."

She has also admitted that "person comes before you. I don’t think I’ve found the answer to that yet."

In another interview with CNBC-TV18, she spoke about how motherhood has pushed her beyond her comfort zone. "It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way," she expressed. "I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role."

Padukone dreamed of a big family

Long before she became a parent, the actress had expressed her desire to have children. "If I was not an actor I don’t know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing," she said in a 2013 conversation with Rajeev Masand.

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