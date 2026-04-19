/Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy: A look at their journey from on-screen to off-screen

In one of the old viral videos, Ranveer Singh opened up about his love story with Deepika Padukone. He recalled how their romance blossomed during their first film together, Ram Leela. The two connected deeply and fell in love while shooting for a long schedule in Udaipur. After six years of courtship, they tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy, following both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.