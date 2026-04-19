/Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce their second pregnancy: A look at their journey from on-screen to off-screen

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19. With this news, take a look at the unforgettable magic the two actors have created on-screen and how their story continues to evolve into a happy family life.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19 through a joint Instagram post, in which Dua is seen holding the pregnancy kit. Celebrating the news, let's revisit their journey from on-screen to off-screen.
The couple has cemented their status as a power couple in B-town. From delivering powerful performances on-screen to embracing their journey as a growing family. Both have marked an iconic collaboration and an enduring love story.
The power couple made their first appearance together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical romance film, Ram-Leela. The two actors gained immense popularity and love for bringing a fresh pairing to Bollywood. The film is widely believed to mark a turning point, as their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into a real-life romance. The story follows two passionate lovers whose intense desire for each other is torn apart by fate.
The epic romantic action thriller focuses on Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh), who is married to Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra), but a drastic twist creates a rift in their marriage, as he falls in love with Mastani during one of his wars. This pivotal collaboration cemented their on-screen chemistry as one of the best in B-town.
Another iconic collaboration of the power couple features Padukone as Padmavati, wife of the Rajputi ruler, Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor). Their happy marriage becomes disturbed after Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) declares war due to his obsession with the queen. Despite not sharing most of the screen space, their performances made it a massive commercial success.
Rohit Shetty's directorial highlights the two actors as part of the Mumbai police. The film marks their first joint appearance in Shetty’s Cop Universe, where Deepika plays Shakti Shetty, and Ranveer reprises his role as Sangram Bhalerao, also known as Simmba.
The film has been widely discussed, as it marks Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen pairing after their 2018 wedding. In this biographical drama, Ranveer plays the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika portrays his wife, Romi Dev. The film explores Dev’s journey, capturing how, after facing multiple struggles, he rises to become a hurricane in India.
In one of the old viral videos, Ranveer Singh opened up about his love story with Deepika Padukone. He recalled how their romance blossomed during their first film together, Ram Leela. The two connected deeply and fell in love while shooting for a long schedule in Udaipur. After six years of courtship, they tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy, following both Konkani and Sindhi traditions. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.