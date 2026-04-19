/Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy; second baby on the way

Deepika Padukone and Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh have shared joyful news with their fans. The actor couple announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child together, and the internet can't keep calm. The two took to social media to reveal their pregnancy through a cute post.

Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy

Padukone and Singh's joint Instagram post featured a photo of their daughter, Dua, holding a pregnancy test kit, which indicated a positive result. The actress did not caption the announcement, just added two evil eye emojis, as the image was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

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Within no time, the post went viral with fans and celebrities pouring in congratulatory messages.

About the couple

Padukone-Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony in November 2018 at Lake Como, and their wedding featured two traditional ceremonies; the couple honoured both Konkani and Sindhi heritage. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024, and have often spoken about parenthood.

Speaking about motherhood at the WAVES 2025 summit, the actress stated, "I'm discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you've had a child, you're now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I've led my life, it's been so much about me - leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything."

Padukone-Singh's work front

Singh is currently enjoying the success of the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. He is also gearing up for Pralay, helmed by Jay Mehta.