/Kangana Ranaut supports Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8-hour work shift: She is the top-most actress, she has earned that space

Kangana Ranaut has spoken in support of actress Deepika Padukone and her demand for an 8-hour workday. In 2025, Deepika exited two major films after the makers did not adhere to her demand for an 8-hour work shift. Deepika’s exit led to a widespread debate across the film industry over work hours on film sets. Now, actress-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the debate and even backed Deepika.

In a new podcast, Kangana said Deepika has ‘earned’ the right to demand that as the top-most actress and a mother.

Kangana Ranaut backs Deepika Padukone

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Last year, Deepika had exited from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, reportedly over her demand to work only 8 hours in a day since she is now a mother. The actor later also left the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly for the same reason. Deepika's demand was met with mixed reactions, with many calling it logical, while others argued that it was impractical in the film industry.

Kangana recently appeared on a podcast for ANI and talked about how work-life balance evolves for people over time and with experience.

On the work hours debate, Kangana said, “I don't think there should be an issue created out of this because if you see where she (Deepika Padukone) is coming from, she has earned that place. She has a daughter; she's a mother now and the top-most actress. If today she is keen to work for eight hours, she has earned it.”

Kangana then recounted a conversation she had with Deepika when they both were younger and working 12-14 hours on film sets. Admitting that those times have changed, Kangana said, “Deepika and I, when we were together, she said that they were working on Imtiaz's film or something. She said, 'We have a 12-hour shift.' In response, I said that I work for only 10 hours. She's like, you know, that's amazing. So there was a time when we wouldn't settle for anything less than 12-14 hours because we were ferocious. We wanted it. We were at it. We were going for it. We wanted to be successful and wanted all these things. Let me just conclude it with this. You know, when you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after.”

It should be noted that Kangana has mostly been critical of Deepika publicly. The two actresses have had a long-standing cold war owing to Kangana’s criticism of Deepika over multiple issues, including who was more deserving of acting awards. Kangana was also critical of Deepika when she was called in for questioning over the drug probe back in 2020. Hence, Kangana’s support for Deepika in the recent case may have come as a surprise to fans of the two stars.

Deepika and the 8-hour-shift debate

Last year, after her exit from Spirit and the Kalki sequel, Deepika Padukone found herself in the middle of a heated debate over work shifts for actors in films. The move left the film industry divided, with many supporting Deepika while others stating that an 8-hour work shift was not possible on film sets. The makers of Kalki, while announcing Deepika’s exit from the sequel, in their statement, said that the film deserves a higher level of "commitment."