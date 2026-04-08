/Deepika Padukone hits back at ‘silence' buzz over Dhurandhar 2 success: 'I watched it way before any..'



Deepika Padukone has long been in this glitzy world, and she knows how to shut down the chatter. A lot of talk has been going around, with netizens slamming the actress for not celebrating the success of Dhurandhar and her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Months have passed, and both parts of the movie are out. Yet, the actress has not released a statement hailing Aditya Dhar's world of espionage and Singh's prolific work as Hamza Ali Mazari.

Deepika Padukone breaks the silence on social media chatter

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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December, followed by the second part in March. While the world is hailing Singh's work and the movie's outstanding performance, one section of social media questioned the actress's silence on the project.



However, Deepika has finally broken her silence. Reacting to a post on Instagram that analysed her absence and silence on Dhurandhar, noting no posts and no praise, just silence.

Still of Instagram post on which Deepika Padukone commented Photograph: (IG)

The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the 'silent treatment" to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”

The reel caught the Piku actress’s attention, who responded subtly and effectively.

“The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” the actress wrote.