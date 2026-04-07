/Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly share warm greetings at Eden Gardens; video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter were recently spotted in Kolkata enjoying an IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. While the Bollywood superstar turned up to cheer for their team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in their clash against Punjab Kings, fans returned with a memorable off-field highlight that has taken over the internet.

SRK shares a hug with Sourav Ganguly

The match was cut short due to rain, but the evening was made special as Shah Rukh Khan and a former India captain shared a heartwarming moment at the stadium. In the now viral video shared by KKR on social media, the two can be seen greeting each other warmly before sharing a hug.

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The post was captioned, "When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL."

Despite the match being abandoned after just a few overs, the viral exchange between the two icons made fans emotional. Shah Rukh, who co-owns KKR, was also seen interacting with players and officials at the venue.

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions such as "DADA and KING." One user said, "his hugs are back!!" Another commented, "Oh my heart," while the third fan wrote, "The way he gives hugs." "Ask the king to make him the Coach or the Director at KKR and you will see the magic," wrote another. "These two together," said another.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK is currently gearing up for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The cast also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and Suhana Khan in key roles. The makers have already shared the first look of SRK's character, and the film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is slated to hit theatres on December 24.