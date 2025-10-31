LOGIN
Shah Rukh Khan @ 60: 5 memorable cameo appearance made by the actor

Shomini Sen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 17:12 IST

King Khan is turning 60! On Shah Rukh Khan's milestone birthday, we look back at some of the cameo appearances that the actor made and which remain memorable years down the line. These cameos were crucial to the narrative and left a lasting impression. 

Shah Rukh Khan, the bona fide superstar of Bollywood, is turning 60 on November 2. The actor, who has given India multiple blockbuster movies, has also made cameo appearances in several films, which completely changed the narrative of the film. Khan’s brief appearances in these films remain memorable to date. Take a look

SRK comes near the end of the film and plays himself. However, the scene is an important one in the film, where Khan, the superstar, advises Farhan Akhtar’s character not to forget those who stood by him when he was struggling to make it big. Luck by Chance was Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut and gave an insight into how outsiders have to struggle to make it big in the film industry.

Tiger did it for Pathaan and so the favour had to be returned. The third film in the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan in titular role, had SRK playing Pathaan – another popular Spy from the YRF Spyverse. The two men defy gravity and logic as they take on bad guys in a long drawn fight sequence in the film.

Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji played the lead- a newly married couple in the film. SRK and Tabu played a slightly older couple who, in the most unassuming way, teach the lead pair a lesson in love and marriage. The film was directed by Shaad Ali.

Who all remember Shah Rukh’s powerful dialogue about Ek tarfa pyaar? (One-sided love) in the film. Khan played an artist and Aishwarya Rai’s ex-husband, who meets Ranbir Kapoor and teaches him a lesson about unrequited love.

Shah Rukh played Mohan Bhargav, a scientist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra- in a brilliant crossover from Swades, where he played the same character. SRK’s cameo came at a time when the actor was on a career break for four long years, and thus the cameo in Brahmastra was extra special.

