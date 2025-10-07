LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 16:00 IST

The iconic couple, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are nearing the completion of three decades together. This devoted couple has supported each other since their teenage years, establishing themselves as a power couple of Bollywood. Let’s delve deeper into their love story.

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Magical Love Story
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Magical Love Story

Gauri and Shah Rukh have evolved from lovers to co-partners. Leaning on each other for many years, the couple has successfully demonstrated their relationship as a fairy tale romance for many people. Let's know more about the charming couple and how their love story started.

Teenage Lovers!
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Teenage Lovers!

The beautiful love story began in 1984 when Khan first saw Gauri at a mutual friend's party. The two teenagers fell in love and started seeing each other more often. The meeting then turned into the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

Dealt with religious issues in marriage
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Dealt with religious issues in marriage

After seeing each other for almost six to seven years, the couple decided to get married. But, both faced a lot of difficulties and challenges because Shah Rukh is Muslim and Gauri is Hindu, and different religious issues were coming up in their relationship. After years of tackling obstacles, their wedding occurred in 1991.

A Hindu wedding followed by a Nikkah
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

A Hindu wedding followed by a Nikkah

The renowned couple stayed in courtship for years before getting married. In 1991, they tied the knot following customs of both their religion. First, they performed Hindu wedding rituals, followed by a Nikkah ceremony.

Respect each other's religion
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Respect each other's religion

Despite an inter-religious marriage, Gauri and Shah Rukh have always respected each other's faith and celebrated festivities together. People always admire a love story like theirs, as the romance they share is no less than a foundation of trust, standing like a pillar of commitment through all of life's ups and downs.

From Lovers to Business Partners
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

From Lovers to Business Partners

While SRK became the undisputed king of Bollywood, delivering countless box office hits, his better half Gauri also has created a niche for herself in the industry. Gauri is now successful interior designer. She has created beautiful spaces for many celebrities, Siddharth Malhotra's house, Karan Johar's home among others.

The designer is also a co-partner with her husband, Shah Rukh in their production house. Together, they collaborated and started their own production label, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Trending Photo

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners
6

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds
5

From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer, 5 active Indian players with fastest ODI hundreds

Gaza war, two years later: The staggering toll in lives lost, hunger and devastation
10

Gaza war, two years later: The staggering toll in lives lost, hunger and devastation

What Hamas did on 7 October, 2023, that prompted devastating response from Israel: A look back
6

What Hamas did on 7 October, 2023, that prompted devastating response from Israel: A look back

In pictures: Protests globally as world marks two years since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack
7

In pictures: Protests globally as world marks two years since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack