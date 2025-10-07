/Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

The iconic couple, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are nearing the completion of three decades together. This devoted couple has supported each other since their teenage years, establishing themselves as a power couple of Bollywood. Let’s delve deeper into their love story.
Gauri and Shah Rukh have evolved from lovers to co-partners. Leaning on each other for many years, the couple has successfully demonstrated their relationship as a fairy tale romance for many people. Let's know more about the charming couple and how their love story started.
The beautiful love story began in 1984 when Khan first saw Gauri at a mutual friend's party. The two teenagers fell in love and started seeing each other more often. The meeting then turned into the beginning of a beautiful relationship.
After seeing each other for almost six to seven years, the couple decided to get married. But, both faced a lot of difficulties and challenges because Shah Rukh is Muslim and Gauri is Hindu, and different religious issues were coming up in their relationship. After years of tackling obstacles, their wedding occurred in 1991.
The renowned couple stayed in courtship for years before getting married. In 1991, they tied the knot following customs of both their religion. First, they performed Hindu wedding rituals, followed by a Nikkah ceremony.
Despite an inter-religious marriage, Gauri and Shah Rukh have always respected each other's faith and celebrated festivities together. People always admire a love story like theirs, as the romance they share is no less than a foundation of trust, standing like a pillar of commitment through all of life's ups and downs.
While SRK became the undisputed king of Bollywood, delivering countless box office hits, his better half Gauri also has created a niche for herself in the industry. Gauri is now successful interior designer. She has created beautiful spaces for many celebrities, Siddharth Malhotra's house, Karan Johar's home among others.
The designer is also a co-partner with her husband, Shah Rukh in their production house. Together, they collaborated and started their own production label, Red Chillies Entertainment.