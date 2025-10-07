/Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's magical love story: Lovers, parents and now business partners

While SRK became the undisputed king of Bollywood, delivering countless box office hits, his better half Gauri also has created a niche for herself in the industry. Gauri is now successful interior designer. She has created beautiful spaces for many celebrities, Siddharth Malhotra's house, Karan Johar's home among others.

The designer is also a co-partner with her husband, Shah Rukh in their production house. Together, they collaborated and started their own production label, Red Chillies Entertainment.