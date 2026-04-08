/Allu Arjun turns 44: A look at his best films, upcoming projects, net worth and more

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday. Known for his electrifying screen presence, he has starred in several blockbusters. Take a look at his best films, net worth, and upcoming projects.
Stylish Star Allu Arjun turned 44 on April 8. He is known for his electrifying screen presence, impeccable dance moves, and starring in several blockbusters over the years. On this special occasion, let's take a look at his best films, upcoming projects, net worth and more.
Before becoming a lead actor, Arjun had worked as a child artist, and also appeared as a supporting actor. His big breakthrough came with Arya in 2004, which was directed by Sukumar. Over the years, he explored different genres including romance, action, drama and comedy.
Some of the early films that gave him stardom are Desamuduru (2007), Parugu (2008), and Vedam (2010). Blockbusters such as Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham made him a crowd-pulling star. However, with Pushpa: The Rise and the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, he became a pan-Indian star.
After the success of the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun is gearing up for some high-profile projects, including a film with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. It is expected to go on the floors soon. Additionally, he is also working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and has a project with Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3: The Rampage is also said to be in the line.
According to the Times of India, his estimated net worth is around ₹460 crore. Beyond acting, his income is supported by multiple investments. He reportedly launched a production facility in Hyderabad named Allu Studios in 2022, and his family also owns a major production banner, Geeta Arts. The actor recently opened AAA Cinemas and has invested in the regional OTT platform Aha. Besides partnerships in popular ventures, he also owns a luxurious residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.
He belongs to one of the most prominent families in Telugu cinema, the Allu-Konidela family, and also has a connection to megastar Chiranjeevi's family. Allu Arjun married Allu Sneha Reddy in 2011, and shares two children, Ayaan (born in 2014) and Arha (born in 2016).