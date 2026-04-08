/Allu Arjun turns 44: A look at his best films, upcoming projects, net worth and more

After the success of the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun is gearing up for some high-profile projects, including a film with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. It is expected to go on the floors soon. Additionally, he is also working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and has a project with Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3: The Rampage is also said to be in the line.

