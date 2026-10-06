/Five US midterm elections that changed American politics forever

Held halfway through a president’s four-year term, US midterm elections often receive less attention than presidential races, but their consequences can be enormous. All 435 House seats are contested, along with roughly one-third of the Senate and thousands of state-level positions. The outcome can determine which party controls Congress, shape the president’s ability to pass legislation and influence the political direction of the country for years. Throughout American history, several midterms have stood out for producing dramatic political realignments or giving presidents and their opponents vastly different levels of power. Here are five of the most consequential midterm elections in US history, and why their impact extended far beyond Election Day.