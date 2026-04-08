/Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Sai Pallavi: Actresses taking over 2026 with back-to-back releases

With back-to-back releases, several actresses are all set to rule the big screen in 2026. Scroll down to check the list of female leads who are set to reshape the landscape of Indian cinema with a diverse slate of future projects.
Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Sai Pallavi, and several other leading actresses are set to bring fire to the big screen with their multiple high‑profile releases. Their tightly packed schedules are already generating massive buzz among fans.
Rashmika Mandanna, an Indian actress who is widely known as Srivalli, shows no signs of slowing down. Her schedule is packed, with Cocktail 2, Mysaa, Ranabaali, Animal Park, AA22, and Pushpa 3.
Nayanthara, widely regarded as the Lady Superstar, recently made headlines by joining Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju’s high-octane action spectacle, tentatively titled SVC63. Apart from this, she also has an exciting slate of upcoming films, including Toxic, Patriot, Hi, Mookuthi Amman 2, and Dear Students.
The National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is packed with promising projects, including Raftaar, Akka, Thottam, Rowdy Janardhana, Kannivedi, and Rendu Jella Sita. Definitely, the actress is bringing her best with this lineup.
The RRR star, Alia Bhatt, is coming with her power-packed projects like Alpha, Chamunda, and Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev and Love & War. Bhatt is firmly putting herself in the spotlight with major projects that every fan should keep an eye on.
Sai Pallavi is an Indian actress who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The star is already lined up in multiple projects, including Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Ek Din, and D55. Additionally, she is also collaborating with the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam on a new project, which also features Vijay Sethupathi.
Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, will soon be seen in projects like King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun. On April 8, the makers unveiled the first poster of Raaka, which the star also reshared on her social media, sparking excitement among fans.